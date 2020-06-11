Members of the Harry Potter franchise are speaking out in disagreement with JK Rowling's transgender comments.

The British author is best known for writing the Harry Potter fantasy series.

Rowling was criticized for taking issue with an article that used the term “people who menstruate.” In a 4,000-word blog post, Rowling responded to her critics, saying that she has “deep concerns about the effect the trans rights movement” is having on “education and safeguarding.”

Rowling suggested that cisgender women are being harmed by the transgender movement, saying that such rights offer “cover to predators” in places such as bathrooms and locker rooms.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the movie franchise, was first to respond.

“Trans women are women,” Radcliffe, 30, said, adding that “any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people.”

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the series, said in a tweet: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are.” While Watson did not specifically mention Rowling's comments, her tweets appeared soon after Rowling posted her essay.

Redmayne, who stars in the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise, a spin-off of Harry Potter also written by Rowling, responded in a statement given to Variety.

“As someone who has worked with both JK Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand,” Redmayne, 38, wrote. "I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid."

“They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it's time to let them do so,” he added.

Redmayne was nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Lili Elbe, believed to be the first person to transition their gender, in the film The Danish Girl.