Members of the Harry Potter
franchise are speaking out in disagreement with JK Rowling's
transgender comments.
The British author is best known for
writing the Harry Potter fantasy series.
Rowling was criticized for taking issue
with an article that used the term “people who menstruate.” In a
4,000-word blog post, Rowling responded to her critics, saying that
she has “deep concerns about the effect the trans rights movement”
is having on “education and safeguarding.”
Rowling suggested that cisgender women
are being harmed by the transgender movement, saying that such rights
offer “cover to predators” in places such as bathrooms and locker
rooms.
Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry
Potter in the movie franchise, was first to respond.
“Trans women are women,” Radcliffe,
30, said, adding that “any statement to the contrary erases the
identity and dignity of transgender people.”
Emma Watson, who played Hermione
Granger in the series, said in a tweet: “Trans people are who they
say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly
questioned or told they aren't who they say they are.” While Watson
did not specifically mention Rowling's comments, her tweets appeared
soon after Rowling posted her essay.
Redmayne, who stars in the Fantastic
Beasts movie franchise, a spin-off of Harry Potter also
written by Rowling, responded in a statement given to Variety.
“As someone who has worked with both
JK Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it
absolutely clear where I stand,” Redmayne,
38, wrote. "I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are
women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid."
“They simply want to live their lives
peacefully, and it's time to let them do so,” he added.
Redmayne was nominated for an Oscar for
his portrayal of Lili Elbe, believed to be the first person to
transition their gender, in the film The Danish Girl.