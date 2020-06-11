In an op-ed for Architectural Digest, director-producer Ryan Murphy quietly announced that he and husband David Miller are expecting their third child in August.

The piece describing the couple's New York City and Los Angeles homes ended with Murphy announcing a new baby in August.

“Ironically, both houses were completed at exactly the same time. We have loved our year in them, calmed and nourished by their monochromatic subtlety and purposeful restraint. But wouldn’t you know it, I feel an attack of color and Legos and bright Magna-Tiles coming on. We are expecting another baby, a boy, in August,” he wrote.

Murphy and Miller have two sons, Ford Theodore, 5, and Logan Phineas, 7.

In November, Murphy revealed that his son Ford was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in October 2018 and is now “cancer free.”

Murphy is best known for co-creating FX's anthology horror series American Horror Story, Fox's teen musical series Glee, and FX's drama series Pose. While Murphy's properties nearly always include LGBT characters, he's flipped the script in Pose and Netflix's Hollywood, which are brimming with such characters.