In an op-ed for Architectural
Digest, director-producer Ryan Murphy quietly announced that he
and husband David Miller are expecting their third child in August.
The piece describing the couple's New
York City and Los Angeles homes ended with Murphy announcing a new
baby in August.
“Ironically, both houses were
completed at exactly the same time. We have loved our year in them,
calmed and nourished by their monochromatic subtlety and purposeful
restraint. But wouldn’t you know it, I feel an attack of color and
Legos and bright Magna-Tiles coming on. We are expecting another
baby, a boy, in August,” he
wrote.
Murphy and Miller have two sons, Ford
Theodore, 5, and Logan Phineas, 7.
In November, Murphy revealed that his
son Ford was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in October 2018 and is now
“cancer free.”
Murphy is best known for co-creating
FX's anthology horror series American Horror Story, Fox's teen
musical series Glee, and FX's drama series Pose. While
Murphy's properties nearly always include LGBT characters, he's
flipped the script in Pose and Netflix's Hollywood,
which are brimming with such characters.