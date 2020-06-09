Mexican singer-songwriter Raymix has
come out as gay.
The 29-year-old singer came out to his
fans on Friday in a nearly 5-minute YouTube video titled “Officially
announcing I'm gay.”
Raymix told Billboard that he
was nervous about coming out.
“It's not an easy thing to do,” he
said. “I was nervous and shaking. I'm typically a very calm
person but this was hard and I worried about my career that I've
worked so hard for.”
Raymix said that he had been advised to
remain closeted.
“My previous team, with whom I began
my career, would tell me not to make this public because it would
affect ticket sales or my popularity,” he said. “I thought, so
then what's the point of doing this? So that I can live in a box
pretending I'm someone I'm not. So what if I'm a gay man who sings
cumbia? That's what I'm here for, to make a difference and contribute
however I can. Maybe my existence will make someone's life better or
easier on this Earth.”
The singer said that coming out was the
right decision.
“I want to tell anyone that is going
through what I went through that it's worth coming out. Even if your
family and/or friends don't accept you at first, it's worth it
because you are finally putting yourself first. This will open doors
to a happier life with less weight on your shoulders. Even the most
conservative parents will come around. Love conquers all. My father
is very conservative and it's taken him some time to come around but
now, I can talk to him about a guy that I like or stuff like that.
It's so worth it, trust me,” Raymix said.
“Everything seems fine. Nothing has
changed. I'm still me. Only now a gay man,” he added.