Mexican singer-songwriter Raymix has come out as gay.

The 29-year-old singer came out to his fans on Friday in a nearly 5-minute YouTube video titled “Officially announcing I'm gay.”

Raymix told Billboard that he was nervous about coming out.

“It's not an easy thing to do,” he said. “I was nervous and shaking. I'm typically a very calm person but this was hard and I worried about my career that I've worked so hard for.”

Raymix said that he had been advised to remain closeted.

“My previous team, with whom I began my career, would tell me not to make this public because it would affect ticket sales or my popularity,” he said. “I thought, so then what's the point of doing this? So that I can live in a box pretending I'm someone I'm not. So what if I'm a gay man who sings cumbia? That's what I'm here for, to make a difference and contribute however I can. Maybe my existence will make someone's life better or easier on this Earth.”

The singer said that coming out was the right decision.

“I want to tell anyone that is going through what I went through that it's worth coming out. Even if your family and/or friends don't accept you at first, it's worth it because you are finally putting yourself first. This will open doors to a happier life with less weight on your shoulders. Even the most conservative parents will come around. Love conquers all. My father is very conservative and it's taken him some time to come around but now, I can talk to him about a guy that I like or stuff like that. It's so worth it, trust me,” Raymix said.

“Everything seems fine. Nothing has changed. I'm still me. Only now a gay man,” he added.