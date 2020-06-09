HBO has released the first trailer for Ivy Meeropol's documentary Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn.

The film, which will debut on HBO later this month, examines the life of attorney Roy Cohn.

The feature draws on “extensive, newly unearthed archival material to present the most revealing examination of [Cohn] to date,” HBO said in a press release.

That material is recently discovered audiotapes of discussions Cohn had with journalist Peter Manso, with whom Cohn and novelist Norman Mailer shared a house in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Playwright Tony Kushner and actor Nathan Lane appear in the film. Cohn is prominently featured in Kushner's play Angels in America, and Lane played Cohn in the play for nearly a year.

Cohn represented President Donald Trump in the early 70s and is credited with introducing Trump to Rupert Murdoch in the mid-1970s. Murdoch's Fox News has largely embraced Trump and his administration's policies.

In a 2008 The New Yorker op-ed, Trump associate Roger Stone is quoted by Jeffrey Toobin as saying that Cohn was “not gay” but rather “a man who liked having sex with men.” Cohn died in 1986 from complications related to AIDS.

“Roy Cohn made his name prosecuting and pushing for the execution of my grandparents Ethel and Julius Rosenberg,” said Meeropol. “Many years later he became Donald Trump’s lawyer, mentor and close friend. If there was ever a time to reflect on how we got here it is now. I am so grateful for the opportunity to share the film with HBO audiences.”

“One thing I didn’t know until 1988 was that Cohn was gay and had succumbed to AIDS. Learning this about him made me want to know more about this man and the secret life he led. This clash of feelings, hating a man and believing he was evil while simultaneously feeling empathy for that same man who no doubt suffered in the closet, drove my approach in making this film,” he said.

HBO will debut Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn on June 19.