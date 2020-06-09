The presidential campaign of Joe Biden
on Monday launched a get out the vote initiative targeting LGBT
voters in key states.
The announcement comes as the LGBT
community celebrates Pride.
Titled “Out for Biden,” the
initiative is being led by Human Rights Campaign (HRC) President
Alphonso David, Kansas Representative Sharice Davids, and Wisconsin
Senator Tammy Baldwin. Davids and Baldwin are openly gay.
The initiative would work to reach LGBT
voters of color, said Reggie Greer, the campaign's vote director for
the LGBT community.
“Our campaign’s decision to launch
Out for Biden in the shadow of historic protest elevates the power of
the moment and encourages deep – and sometimes difficult –
dialogue within our LGBTQ+ community as Pride month begins,” Greer
said, referring to Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death
of George Floyd.
“LGBTQ+ people of color are central
to the fabric of our communities. We must elect a government that
will center their voices and celebrate the contributions of LGBTQ+
people everywhere,” he added.