The presidential campaign of Joe Biden on Monday launched a get out the vote initiative targeting LGBT voters in key states.

The announcement comes as the LGBT community celebrates Pride.

Titled “Out for Biden,” the initiative is being led by Human Rights Campaign (HRC) President Alphonso David, Kansas Representative Sharice Davids, and Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin. Davids and Baldwin are openly gay.

The initiative would work to reach LGBT voters of color, said Reggie Greer, the campaign's vote director for the LGBT community.

“Our campaign’s decision to launch Out for Biden in the shadow of historic protest elevates the power of the moment and encourages deep – and sometimes difficult – dialogue within our LGBTQ+ community as Pride month begins,” Greer said, referring to Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

“LGBTQ+ people of color are central to the fabric of our communities. We must elect a government that will center their voices and celebrate the contributions of LGBTQ+ people everywhere,” he added.