Actor Chyler Leigh discussed her sexuality in a post titled “Wear Your Pride.”

Leigh, who is raising three children with husband Nathan West, said that she can relate to her Supergirl character's coming out.

Leigh published her post on the Creating Change website. The organization seeks to provide “encouragement and inspiration to help you become the change you want to see in the world.” Leigh co-founded the group and serves as its chief creative officer.

“When I was told that my character was to come out in season 2, a flurry of thoughts and emotions flew through and around me because of the responsibility I felt to authentically represent Alex’s journey,” Leigh wrote. “What I didn’t realize was how the scene where she finally confessed her truth would leap off the pages of the script and genuinely become a variation of my own. IRL. My heart felt like it was going to beat out of my chest each take we filmed, every time presenting another opportunity to get those honest words out of my mouth. Though they don’t exactly match my personal dialogue, the heart behind it surely did. From the director, the press, the media, the cast, and the fans, I’m still told that it was the most realistic coming out scene they’d ever witnessed. And to steal from Alex’s words, that’s because there’s some truth to what she said about me.”

Leigh added that her character's coming out turned off some fans.

“Here’s the kicker though,” she said. “Since that episode aired, I was told from dear friends (and even avid watchers of Supergirl) that they would no longer watch the show because of the fact that Alex’s journey took a turn from their less than acceptable beliefs. Soon after, they began to distance themselves and eventually my family and I were outcast, marking the loss of many folks we loved. However, after the initial sting, I don’t hold a grudge towards the negative response, because as I said, we all have had a hard time in one way or another with acceptance (whatever the subject may be) whether towards ourselves or others.”

“It’s been a long and lonely road for both my husband and myself but I can whole-heartedly say that after all these years, he and I are still discovering the depths of ourselves and each other, but throughout our journey we’ve learned to be proud of who we are, no matter the cost,” she concluded.

Leigh, 38, also played Lexie Grey in the ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy.