During an appearance on a podcast,
actor Jeremy Pope talked about attending his first LGBT Pride parade
in New York City.
Pope, a two-time Tony nominee, is best
known for playing Archie in Ryan Murphy's Netflix drama Hollywood.
He'll also appear in the next season of FX's Pose, another
Murphy property.
Speaking to Marc
Malkin on his The
Big Ticket
podcast, Pope talked about attending his first Pride parade three
years ago in New York City.
“I loved seeing everyone just out and
about and recognizing the community and the power and it’s all
built on love. It’s like who doesn’t want that?” Pope said.
“You just walk in the streets and hugs and high fives and rainbows
and colorful things and great music.”
The coronavirus pandemic has led to the
cancellation of in-person Pride events this year. But Pope said that
he hopes the celebration will somehow continue.
“A bunch of us are all trying to get
creative and find ways to still be in support just so we can feel the
love because that’s one thing I walked away with when I did my
first pride, was I felt so much love and support,” Pope said. “And
it helped me stand on my own. So if anything, let’s try to find a
way to give that and to share that during this next month.”