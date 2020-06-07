In a recent interview with Variety, model and actress Cara Delevingne said that she identifies as pansexual.

“I always will remain, I think, pansexual,” Delevingne said. “However one defines themselves, whether it's 'they' or 'he' or 'she,' I fall in love with the person – and that's that. I'm attracted to the person.”

Delevingne also talked about gender, saying that “some days, I feel more like a man.”

“The thing is with me, I change a lot,” she said. “I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man.”

Delevingne, 27, is best known for playing Enchantress in the 2016 DC film Suicide Squad and Vignette Stonemoss in Amazon's Carnival Row.

Delevingne, who recently split from girlfriend Ashley Benson, previously said that she identifies as bisexual.