In a fundraising email to supporters, Brian Brown, president of the National Organization for Marriage (NOM), touted President Donald Trump's rolling back of LGBT “victories” under former President Barack Obama.

For over a decade, NOM has been at the forefront of denying gay and lesbian couples the right to marry. After the Supreme Court in 2015 struck down state laws and constitutional amendments prohibiting such unions, NOM expanded its anti-LGBT advocacy beyond the single issue of opposing same-sex marriage.

While Pride parades and festivals have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers are planning virtual Pride celebrations throughout June.

In his email, Brown applauded the Trump administration's “rollback” of gains made under the Obama administration, a possible reference to transgender rights, including open military service, and LGBT workplace discrimination.

“[N]othing – not pandemics, nor tens of millions of people being out of work, nor race riots in the streets – can be allowed to shutter the annual celebration of all things gay,” Brown wrote.

“We at NOM are not proud that the LGBT community has been able to inject its philosophy into vast swaths of the culture. We do not think it is courageous for them to seek the redefinition of critical social norms, including our understanding of marriage, parenthood, gender and religious liberty.”

“And we have no plans to celebrate – during the month of June or anytime – their exercise of raw political power (along with Democrat leaders working at their behest) to impose their radical agenda into law in our country.”

Instead, Brown said that NOM was working “overtime” to demand less equality for the LGBT community.

“But despite their constant badgering and criticism, NOM has been extremely successful in defeating their agenda and in rolling back 'victories' they achieved when Barack Obama was president,” Brown said.

“We are working overtime to continue our successful work in Congress, state legislatures, the courts and with the Trump administration, but we are dependent on you and other supporters,” he added.