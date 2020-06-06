In a fundraising email to supporters,
Brian Brown, president of the National Organization for Marriage
(NOM), touted President Donald Trump's rolling back of LGBT
“victories” under former President Barack Obama.
For over a decade, NOM has been at the
forefront of denying gay and lesbian couples the right to marry.
After the Supreme Court in 2015 struck down state laws and
constitutional amendments prohibiting such unions, NOM expanded its
anti-LGBT advocacy beyond the single issue of opposing same-sex
marriage.
While Pride parades and festivals have
been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers are
planning virtual Pride celebrations throughout June.
In his email, Brown applauded the Trump
administration's “rollback” of gains made under the Obama
administration, a possible reference to transgender rights, including
open military service, and LGBT workplace discrimination.
“[N]othing – not pandemics, nor
tens of millions of people being out of work, nor race riots in the
streets – can be allowed to shutter the annual celebration of all
things gay,” Brown wrote.
“We at NOM are not proud that the
LGBT community has been able to inject its philosophy into vast
swaths of the culture. We do not think it is courageous for them to
seek the redefinition of critical social norms, including our
understanding of marriage, parenthood, gender and religious liberty.”
“And we have no plans to celebrate –
during the month of June or anytime – their exercise of raw
political power (along with Democrat leaders working at their behest)
to impose their radical agenda into law in our country.”
Instead, Brown said that NOM was
working “overtime” to demand less equality for the LGBT
community.
“But despite their constant badgering
and criticism, NOM has been extremely successful in defeating their
agenda and in rolling back 'victories' they achieved when Barack
Obama was president,” Brown said.
“We are working overtime to continue
our successful work in Congress, state legislatures, the courts and
with the Trump administration, but we are dependent on you and other
supporters,” he added.