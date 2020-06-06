Video of a mob attacking a black transgender woman in St. Paul, Minnesota has gone viral online.

The victim in the video identifies herself on Facebook as Iyanna Dior.

The video shows at least a dozen mostly men punching and kicking Dior inside a convenience store. Police spokesman Steve Linders said that the incident happened at Sana's Market in St. Paul. Linders also said that the incident went unreported to the police.

“Our investigators are doing everything they can to find [Dior],” Linders told the Washington Blade. “So, hopefully, we can reach her and hopefully she wants to make a complaint and then we can move forward with the investigation.”

Linders called the attack “beyond troubling.”

“We want to do everything we can to first make sure that she's OK and second find the people who assaulted her and hold them accountable. And we're working many different angles to make that happen,” he said.

The video surfaced as Minneapolis grapples with increased racial tensions over the death of George Floyd, who died during or following a violent incident with Minneapolis police. Video of the incident shows a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck as three other officers watch. The incident has sparked massive protests around the nation. The officers have been charged with Floyd's death.