Video of a mob attacking a black
transgender woman in St. Paul, Minnesota has gone viral online.
The victim in the video identifies
herself on Facebook as Iyanna Dior.
The
video shows at least a dozen mostly men punching and kicking Dior
inside a convenience store. Police spokesman Steve Linders said that
the incident happened at Sana's Market in St. Paul. Linders also said
that the incident went unreported to the police.
“Our investigators are doing
everything they can to find [Dior],” Linders told the Washington
Blade. “So, hopefully, we can reach her and hopefully she wants
to make a complaint and then we can move forward with the
investigation.”
Linders called the attack “beyond
troubling.”
“We want to do everything we can to
first make sure that she's OK and second find the people who
assaulted her and hold them accountable. And we're working many
different angles to make that happen,” he
said.
The video surfaced as Minneapolis
grapples with increased racial tensions over the death of George
Floyd, who died during or following a violent incident with
Minneapolis police. Video of the incident shows a police officer
kneeling on Floyd's neck as three other officers watch. The incident
has sparked massive protests around the nation. The officers have
been charged with Floyd's death.