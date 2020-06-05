Laverne Cox, Dan Levy, Ellen DeGeneres, and Billy Porter are among the 50 people on The Hollywood Reporter's list of “most powerful LGBTQ players in Hollywood.”

“LGBTQ representation in Hollywood is at an all-time high,” editors wrote in an introduction. “Thanks to the showrunners driving authentic stories, filmmakers bucking decades-old heteronormative paradigms, actors emboldened to live more honestly and platforms bankrolling so much of it, being gay, queer, transgender or any other has never been more widely embraced in the entertainment industry.”

Director-producer Greg Berlanti, who is juggling 19 shows across six platforms, made the list. Asked when would he “feel good” about Hollywood's LGBTQ representation, Berlanti answered: “[When] we have the kind of representation in big-budget studio films that we do on TV.”

Director Ryan Murphy and writer Steven Canals have had many successful television collaborations, the latest being Pose on FX. Another writer on the show, Janet Mock, also made the list. Mock is also working with Murphy on the Netflix drama Hollywood.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said that she first felt represented when she saw tennis greats Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova.

Actors Dan Levy, Kate McKinnon, Janelle Monae, Jim Parsons, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Amandla Stenberg, Kristen Stewart, Josh Thomas, Hunter Schafer, Julio Torres, Beanie Feldstein, Jeremy O. Harris, Lena Waithe, Sara Gilbert, Bowen Yang, and Laverne Cox also were recognized on the list.

Sara Gilbert said that singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper didn't get enough credit for her activism. Lauper, a vocal supporter of LGBT rights, has worked to raise awareness and funds for homeless LGBT youth.

Also on the list were Netflix VP Brian Wright; filmmakers Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski, Jill Soloway, Justin Simien, Celine Sciamma, Francis Lee, Luca Guadagnino, and Lee Daniels; showrunners Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Russell T. Davies, Liz Feldman, Tanya Saracho; producers Wilson Cruz, Wanda Sykes, Ryan White, Christine Vachon, and Leslye Headland; hosts RuPaul Charles, Andy Cohen, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness; comedians Lilly Singh and Hannah Gadsby; ViacomCBS' Chris McCarthy; TLC President Howard Lee; Color Force partner Nina Jacobson; Netflix VP Cindy Holland; WarnerMedia Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt; Annapurna Pictures CEO Megan Ellison; and HBO's Casey Bloys.