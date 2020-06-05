In a recent interview, rapper Da Brat said that she remained closeted because of how Ellen DeGeneres was treated after announcing that she's gay.

Da Brat, real name Shawntae Harris, in March confirmed her relationship with Jesseca Dupart, the CEO and founder and Kaleidoscope Hair Products, in a series of social media posts after ignoring for years rumors about her sexuality.

In an interview for Variety's special “Power of Pride” series, Da Brat, 46, said that she compromised on publicly sharing her life with Dupart because her partner is a “social media mogul.”

“[W]hen you get with somebody, you have to meet in the middle,” she said. “I was like, 'Oh shit, I just came out after 20-something years!”

She said that the response to her coming out was overwhelmingly positive.

“The reaction made me feel like, 'Why didn't I do this shit years ago?'” she said.

But the response to Ellen DeGeneres' coming out in 1997 was overwhelmingly negative. The talk show host has said that Hollywood turned its back on her after she announced that she's a lesbian. Da Brat said that DeGeneres' experience influenced her decision to stay in the closet.

“I was always told you want to be fuckable to men and women to sell records – you don't want anybody to discriminate,” she explained. “It was absolutely my decision. I mean, you saw what happened to people like Ellen: Remember when she lost her TV show and all these horrible things were happening? People were totally against it.”

When asked what Pride means to her, Da Brat answered: “To me, Pride is loving myself and not making excuses for anything: Live in your truth.”

“If I can inspire someone or help somebody to deal with their issues and their sexuality, then I'm here for it,” she added.