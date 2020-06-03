Actress Lili Reinhart has come out as bisexual.

The 23-year-old Reinhart is best known for playing Betty Cooper on The CW's teen drama series Riverdale.

Reinhart publicly announced her sexuality in promoting the “LGBTQ+ for #BlackLivesMatter” protest held Wednesday in West Hollywood, California.

“Although I've never announced it before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” she shared on her Instagram Stories account. “And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

She also wrote that she knows that white privilege exists and is “ashamed of the racism that exists in this country.”

Wednesday's protest was in solidarity with the ongoing demonstrations across the nation to demand accountability for the death of George Floyd, a black man who died during or following a violent incident with police officers in Minnesota. The four officers involved are facing charges in Floyd's death.

Reinhart recently split from Cole Sprouse, 27, who plays Jughead Jones on Riverdale.