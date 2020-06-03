Actress Lili Reinhart has come out as
bisexual.
The 23-year-old Reinhart is best known
for playing Betty Cooper on The CW's teen drama series Riverdale.
Reinhart publicly announced her
sexuality in promoting the “LGBTQ+ for #BlackLivesMatter” protest
held Wednesday in West Hollywood, California.
“Although I've never announced it
before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” she shared on her Instagram
Stories account. “And I will be joining this protest today. Come
join.”
She also wrote that she knows that
white privilege exists and is “ashamed of the racism that exists in
this country.”
Wednesday's protest was in solidarity
with the ongoing demonstrations across the nation to demand
accountability for the death of George Floyd, a black man who died
during or following a violent incident with police officers in
Minnesota. The four officers involved are facing charges in Floyd's
death.
Reinhart recently split from Cole
Sprouse, 27, who plays Jughead Jones on Riverdale.