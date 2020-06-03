Out candidate Pat Hackett on Tuesday won the Democratic primary for Indiana's 2nd Congressional District seat.

Hackett, a teacher and lawyer, beat Ellen Marks in the primary. She will face incumbent U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski – who won her Republican primary on Tuesday – in the fall.

Hackett was endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which supports openly LGBT candidates.

“Pat’s victory sets up a general election battle between a solutions-oriented candidate aiming to unite her district in a time of crisis and an opponent who uses the politics of bigotry to further divide Americans,” Annise Parker, president and CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, said in a statement. “Even as the pandemic ravaged Indiana and the country, Walorski failed to put aside partisan politics and instead waged war against a woman’s right to choose. Voters now have an opportunity to reject a divisive and destructive politician and instead elect a leader who will represent all her constituents. Pat will make history in becoming the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress from Indiana if elected in November. More importantly, she will head to Capitol Hill determined to focus on the real and pressing issues that affect the daily lives of Americans.”

In a video posted on YouTube, Hackett called the upcoming election “historic.”

“This is a historic election,” Hackett said. “I will be the first openly LGBTQ congressperson from the state of Indiana. And this is [Vice President] Mike Pence's home state.”

The LGBTQ Victory Fund said that Walorski “consistently votes against non-discrimination protections and other bills supportive of LGBTQ people.”

Walorski has earned a zero on the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) annual Congressional Scorecard three years in a row. The survey measures a lawmaker's support for LGBT rights.