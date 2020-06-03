In an Instagram post on Monday, Richard
Grenell said that President Donald Trump told him being first out gay
cabinet member was a “big deal.”
Grenell, 53, stepped down as U.S.
ambassador to Germany on Monday. He became the first openly gay
person to hold a cabinet position when Trump named him acting
director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)
in February. He held the positions concurrently. The U.S. Senate last
month confirmed Representative John Ratcliffe, a Republican from
Texas, to the DNI post.
“Today I officially resigned from the
State Department,” Grenell said in the post. “And President Trump
presented me with a going away gift – my Cabinet Chair. ‘Acting’
Cabinet Secretaries do not get chairs but President Trump wanted me
to have mine because, as he said, ‘You are the First Openly Gay
Cabinet Secretary and it’s a big deal.’”
During his brief stint as the nation's
top spy chief, Grenell declassified information about Obama
administration officials who were behind the “unmasking” of
Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser who pleaded
guilty to lying to the FBI.
During an interview with Sinclair
Broadcasting, Trump described Grenell as a “superstar.” “What
Richard Grenell has done for this country is incredible,” Trump
said, a possible reference to the Flynn “unmasking” and what
Trump has called “Obamagate.”