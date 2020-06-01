On Monday, Democrats recognized the
start of LGBT Pride Month.
In a statement, the Democratic National
Committee said that Pride had arrived this year at a “dark time for
our country,” referring to civil unrest, the coronavirus pandemic
and record unemployment.
“This year’s LGBTQ Pride Month
comes at a dark time for our country, and for many members of the
LGBTQ community,” the statement reads. “The murders of George
Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and far too many Black
Americans. The more than 100,000 Americans – disproportionately
Blacks and Latinos – who have lost their lives in the fight against
coronavirus. And the more than 40 million Americans whose livelihoods
have been ripped away, with record unemployment in the Hispanic
community. We are reminded each and every day of the pain faced by
people of color in this country.”
“This month we will remember all
those we have lost to these epidemics. We will mourn and celebrate
the lives of those who have left us. We will listen, speak out,
protest, and share their stories. Pride is a time not just for
celebration, but for reflection and appreciation of those who fought
for the rights we enjoy today, and for the work that remains
unfinished. 51 years after Stonewall, we will continue the legacy of
Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, Stormé DeLarverie, and countless
other activists and leaders.”
“The rights of our LGBTQ brothers and
sisters are under attack – both as members of our community and as
people of color, immigrants, poor and working class Americans, and
women. The Trump administration has rolled back or moved to roll back
protections for LGBTQ students, families, patients, service members,
inmates, people experiencing homelessness, and workers. Trump has
attacked LGBTQ health care, civil rights, and equal protections under
law.”
“We need political, moral, and
empathetic leadership to begin to heal our wounds and move our
country forward. LGBTQ discrimination and racism will not end in one
presidency, but the difference between progress and losing even more
ground has never been more stark.”
“We need Joe Biden as president to
champion LGBTQ rights at home and abroad. We saw what he was capable
of as vice president: becoming the highest-ranking U.S. official to
call for marriage equality, supporting the repeal of ‘Don’t Ask,
Don’t Tell,’ passing the Affordable Care Act with protections
against discrimination, championing the Matthew Shepard and James
Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, and fighting for LGBTQ
protections in the Violence Against Women Act reauthorization. As
president, Joe Biden will move our nation closer to the full equality
so many have fought and died for.”