Olympic skater Guillaume Cizeron has
come out gay.
Cizeron and his partner Gabriella
Papadakis won the silver medal in ice dancing at the 2018 Winter
Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.
Last week, Cizeron, who lives in
Montreal but competes for France, posted a photo on Instagram of
himself with his boyfriend. “Celebrate love [heart emoji]
#internationaldayagainsthomophobia Happy International Day Against
Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia,” he captioned the photo.
In an interview with French LGBT glossy
Tetu, Cizeron talked about his public coming out.
“It was quite funny how people
reacted to this photo,” Cizeron said. “I would not consider
myself in the closet before posting this [photo], so I don’t really
consider it coming out.
“Even though I have never spoken
publicly about my sexual orientation, I am one of those who think
that it is not something that [people] should have to do. Straight
people don’t come out. ... I still hesitated a bit before
publishing. Because I’m not in the habit of revealing really
intimate things. I don’t know what got into me, I said to myself,
‘What do I have to lose?’”
The positive response “made me
happy,” he said. “Despite everything, there were 200 or 300
people who stopped following me at that time, out of 84,000.”
As of Sunday, Cizeron's Instagram page
was being followed by more than 88,600 people.