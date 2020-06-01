Olympic skater Guillaume Cizeron has come out gay.

Cizeron and his partner Gabriella Papadakis won the silver medal in ice dancing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Last week, Cizeron, who lives in Montreal but competes for France, posted a photo on Instagram of himself with his boyfriend. “Celebrate love [heart emoji] #internationaldayagainsthomophobia Happy International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia,” he captioned the photo.

In an interview with French LGBT glossy Tetu, Cizeron talked about his public coming out.

“It was quite funny how people reacted to this photo,” Cizeron said. “I would not consider myself in the closet before posting this [photo], so I don’t really consider it coming out.

“Even though I have never spoken publicly about my sexual orientation, I am one of those who think that it is not something that [people] should have to do. Straight people don’t come out. ... I still hesitated a bit before publishing. Because I’m not in the habit of revealing really intimate things. I don’t know what got into me, I said to myself, ‘What do I have to lose?’”

The positive response “made me happy,” he said. “Despite everything, there were 200 or 300 people who stopped following me at that time, out of 84,000.”

As of Sunday, Cizeron's Instagram page was being followed by more than 88,600 people.