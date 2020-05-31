In an Instagram post, Omar Ayuso, who
plays closeted Omar Shanaa on Netflix's Elite, made his
relationship with boyfriend Alonso Diaz official in wishing him a
happy birthday.
The post confirms Ayuso, 22, and Diaz,
an artist, are dating.
“How to speak, if I can't find the
exact word,” Ayuso captioned in Spanish a photo of the couple
cuddling. “Happy 22nd and a happy life, close to me
please <3.”
Nearly 70,000 people have liked the
post.
Fans have speculated for months whether
the men were an item.
In the Netflix series, Ayuso plays
Omar, a closeted gay man who struggles to please his parents.