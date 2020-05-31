In an Instagram post, Omar Ayuso, who plays closeted Omar Shanaa on Netflix's Elite, made his relationship with boyfriend Alonso Diaz official in wishing him a happy birthday.

The post confirms Ayuso, 22, and Diaz, an artist, are dating.

“How to speak, if I can't find the exact word,” Ayuso captioned in Spanish a photo of the couple cuddling. “Happy 22nd and a happy life, close to me please <3.”

Nearly 70,000 people have liked the post.

Fans have speculated for months whether the men were an item.

In the Netflix series, Ayuso plays Omar, a closeted gay man who struggles to please his parents.