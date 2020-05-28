Christian conservative group Family
Research Council (FRC) has criticized the start of gay and lesbian
weddings in Costa Rica, calling the decision an example of “judicial
tyranny.”
The District of Columbia-based FRC is a
vocal opponent of LGBT rights and has been outspoken in its
opposition to marriage equality in the United States.
Gay couples began marrying in Costa
Rica on Tuesday after a ruling striking down the nation's ban on
same-sex marriage handed down 18 months ago took effect. In its
ruling, the nation's constitutional court said that it was bound by a
decision by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) which
called for marriage equality in over 20 Latin American countries
under its jurisdiction, including Costa Rica.
(Related: Gay
couples begin marrying in Costa Rica as ruling takes effect.)
In an email to supporters, FRC said
that the decision had been imposed by “judicial tyranny.”
“Although Costa Rica is now the first
country in Central America subjected to a re-definition of marriage,
the 'conventionality control' doctrine suggests that all 23 of the
countries that are parties to the American Convention should comply,”
FRC said. “Judicial tyranny marches on.”
FRC has previously said that same-sex
marriage hurts children, will lead to God
lifting his protection from the United States, and that it
“perverts
the word love.”