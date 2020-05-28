In an Instagram post on Wednesday, out
actress Ruby Rose thanked fans for their support following her
decision to quit The CW's Batwoman after one season.
“Thank you everyone for coming on
this journey,” Rose wrote. “If I mentioned everyone it would be
1000 tags… but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio.”
“[I]t wasn’t an easy decision but
those who know, know. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone
involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have
stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you
all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also,” she said.
Batwoman is the first television
series to feature a lesbian superhero lead character. Producers will
recast the title role, Deadline reported.
In a joint statement, Berlanti
Productions and Warner Bros. Television said that they were “firmly
committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future,
and we – along with the show's talented creative team – look
forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new
lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming
months.”