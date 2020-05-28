In an Instagram post on Wednesday, out actress Ruby Rose thanked fans for their support following her decision to quit The CW's Batwoman after one season.

“Thank you everyone for coming on this journey,” Rose wrote. “If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags… but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio.”

“[I]t wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also,” she said.

Batwoman is the first television series to feature a lesbian superhero lead character. Producers will recast the title role, Deadline reported.

In a joint statement, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television said that they were “firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we – along with the show's talented creative team – look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”