Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, described AIDS
activist and author Larry Kramer as “an icon” in reflecting on
his life.
(Related: AIDS
activist, author Larry Kramer has died.)
Fauci said that he learned of Kramer's
death via a text message from HIV activist Peter Staley, who asked
Fauci to call him. “We were both in tears on the phone,” he told
the Washington Blade.
“It's a very sad day, not only for
me, but for so many who have had the opportunity to interact with
Larry since the very beginning of the HIV/AIDS era,” Fauci said.
While Fauci in his role at the NIH
helped develop treatments for HIV/AIDS, some of which are still in
use today, he became a target of AIDS activists such as Kramer angry
at the government's slow response to AIDS. He called Kramer a friend
and a nemesis.
(Related: Fauci:
Pandemic has “shed a light” on health disparities in the US like
AIDS did with gay people.)
“I’ve had an interesting, unusual –
and in some respects, wonderful – journey with Larry over the
years,” Fauci said. “Since I was in his mind a representative of
the government that he felt wasn’t moving quickly or well enough
with HIV, we started off in somewhat of an adversarial role where he
was attacking me for any number of reasons, and then as we got to
know each other and realized that we both had a common goal that we
shared, we became acquaintances, then friends, then really, really
close friends.”
“We gradually grew into a very deep
and lasting friendship, and a friendship that he wasn’t afraid,
even when we were at our very best and closest of still criticizing
things that he didn’t think were the way he wanted to see me do
things,” Fauci said. “So he wasn’t afraid to push back even at
a time when we were close friends.”
“So, you know, every once in a while,
a giant among us passes, and I think this is one of those times when
somebody who truly was a giant and an icon and a legend passes,” he
added.
Fauci is a leading researcher in the
race to find treatments and a vaccine for COVID-19.