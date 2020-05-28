AIDS activist and author Larry Kramer
died on Wednesday. He was 84.
Kramer's husband, David Webster, said
that Kramer died of pneumonia.
Kramer co-founded the Gay Men's Health
Crisis (GMHC) in the early 1980s as a response to the government's
inaction to the AIDS epidemic. He protested the government's response
to the crisis and apathy toward the victims of the plague with the
founding of the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP) in 1987. ACT
UP confronted politicians to bring about needed changes in policies.
Kramer is best known for writing The
Normal Heart, a 1985 play that focuses on the rise of the
HIV/AIDS crisis in New York.
Recently, Kramer told The New York
Times that he was writing a play that deals in part with the
coronavirus pandemic.
Kramer said that the play, titled An
Army of Lovers Must Not Die, was about “gay people having to
live through three plagues.” The three plagues in the play were
HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and “the decline of the human body.”
Kramer and his husband, David Webster,
began dating in the 1960s. He told the Washington Blade in
2015 that they “got together permanently in 1995 or so and got
married just a year or so ago.”
Last year, Kramer said at a rally that
he felt that he had “failed” in his AIDS activism, saying that
instead of demanding a cure, the LGBT community has accepted
expensive drugs with “troublesome” side effects. The
pharmaceutical companies “are holding us up to ransom,” he said.