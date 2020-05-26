Hulu on Tuesday released the first trailer for its upcoming series Love, Victor.

Love, Victor is inspired by and set in the same world as the 2018 gay coming-of-age film Love, Simon.

The half-hour series centers on Victor (played by Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School, as he adjusts to a new city and struggles with his sexual orientation.

Rounding out the cast are George Sear, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Anthony Turpel, and Mateo Fernandez.

The series is being written by the same writers who wrote the movie, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who are also producing the series. Also producing is Marty Bowen, a producer on the movie.

Out director Greg Berlanti, who directed the film, is not involved in the series.

Love, Victor was originally scheduled to air on Disney's streaming platform, Disney+, but was moved to Hulu, which is controlled by Disney.

Love, Victor premieres on Hulu June 19.