The Netflix three-part docuseries Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is now in contention for Emmy nominations, Deadline reported on Monday.

The documentary looks at former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, who committed suicide in his prison cell as he served a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player.

Lloyd's 2013 murder left many unanswered questions, including a motive. Investigators have looked into the possibility that Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiance, was killed because he knew that Hernandez was bisexual.

Hernandez's childhood wasn't as storied as it appeared to outsiders. His father, Dennis Hernandez was known to be homophobic and abusive towards his wife and kids.

Producers of the series talked to Dennis SanSoucie, who revealed that he and Hernandez were in a sexual relationship from the 7th to 11th grades.

SanSoucie said that he came out gay to his family and friends after Hernandez's suicide in 2017, saying that his friend's death deeply troubled him and suggested that Hernandez's own homophobia was to blame for his suicide. “I really, truly feel in my heart I got the thumbs-up from him [to come out],” SanSoucie said.

Killer Inside director Geno McDermott told Deadline: “Especially in male-dominated sports like football, it's very hard for someone to come out. It's very hard for someone to basically be homosexual, and it was obvious that was the case for Dennis and Aaron when they were growing up through late middle school into high school.”

McDermott, who described his documentary series as “a very layered story,” said that he hopes it can “break through” at the Emmys.

“We were able to take this beyond true crime and create conversations in America about the entitlement of athletes, sexuality and sports, CTE, double life,” he said. “It was part sports doc, it was part pop culture, it was part true crime; then, there was the sexuality angle. I think it was very relatable and approachable to many people. So I'm hoping this one can break through at the Emmys.”

Emmy nominations are announced in July.