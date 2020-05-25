In a tweet Sunday, Ric Grenell confirmed reporting that he plans to step down as U.S. ambassador to Germany.

“True,” Grenell, 53, responded to a Politico story.

The news comes after Grenell ends a stint as acting director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI). The U.S. Senate last week confirmed Representative John Ratcliffe, a Republican from Texas, to the DNI post.

Grenell became the first openly gay person to hold a cabinet position when President Donald Trump named him acting DNI in February.

Grenell began his ambassadorship in May 2018.

According to the Daily Wire, Grenell had informed the White House that he did not want to return to Germany following his brief time in the DNI post.

During his time as the nation's top spy chief, Grenell declassified information about Obama administration officials who were behind the “unmasking” of Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. During an interview with Sinclair Broadcasting aired on Sunday, Trump described Grenell as a “superstar.” “What Richard Grenell has done for this country is incredible,” Trump said, a possible reference to the Flynn “unmasking” and what Trump has called “Obamagate.”