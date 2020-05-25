Pixar on Friday released Out, its first short film to feature a gay lead, on Disney+.

In the less than 9-minute animated short, Greg is conflicted when his parents arrive to help him move because he has yet to tell them that he's moving in with his boyfriend, Manuel. Thinking his parents will reject his sexuality, Greg hides his relationship. But after trading bodies with his dog Jim, Greg realizes he had nothing to fear.

Greg isn't Pixar's first LGBT character. Two mom's appeared in the background of Toy Story 4 and Lena Waithe voiced a lesbian cyclops cop named Officer Specter in the feature film Onward earlier this year. Several Middle Eastern countries banned the film from playing.

Response on social media to the new short was mostly positive.

“Thank you @disneyplus @pixar for this amazing short OUT. My daughter and husband (and I) loved it! XOXO,” @sosuperbrian tweeted.

“Disney Plus really just gave us the best gay ship of 2020 in under 10 minutes,” wrote @aarmor212.

Out was written and directed by Steven Clay Hunter, an animator on Finding Nemo and WALL-E, and produced by Max Sachar, whose credits include Coco and Toy Story 3.