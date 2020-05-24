Out singer-songwriter-actor Ricky Martin will guest judge on the premiere episode of the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Other guest judges this season include Tessa Thompson, Jane Krakowski, Nicole Byer, Bebe Rexha, Jeffrey Bowyer-Champman, Sam Richardson, Madison Beer, Sarah Hyland, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Tommy Dorfman, and Todric Hall, a Drag Race regular.

“In the premiere, Martin will help judge the all-star queens for seasons past as they partake in a reading mini-challenge and hit the runway for a 'Werq the World' variety extravaganza,” Deadline reported.

Ten queens are competing for $10,000 and a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame,” including Alexis Mateo (Season 3, All Stars 1), Blair St. Clair (Season 10), Derrick Barry (Season 8), India Ferrah (Season 3), Jujubee (Season 2, All Stars 1), Mariah Paris Balenciaga (Season 3), Mayhem Miller (Season 10), Miz Cracker (Season 10), Ongina (Season 1) and Shea Couleé (Season 9).

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 premieres June 6 on VH1.