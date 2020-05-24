Out singer-songwriter-actor Ricky
Martin will guest judge on the premiere episode of the fifth season
of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.
Other guest judges this season include
Tessa Thompson, Jane Krakowski, Nicole Byer, Bebe Rexha, Jeffrey
Bowyer-Champman, Sam Richardson, Madison Beer, Sarah Hyland, Martyn
Lawrence Bullard, Tommy Dorfman, and Todric Hall, a Drag Race
regular.
“In the premiere, Martin will help
judge the all-star queens for seasons past as they partake in a
reading mini-challenge and hit the runway for a 'Werq the World'
variety extravaganza,” Deadline
reported.
(Related: Vigil
remembering LGBT lives lost in Puerto Rico features Ricky Martin,
airs on Telemundo.)
Ten queens are competing for $10,000
and a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame,” including Alexis
Mateo (Season 3, All Stars 1), Blair St. Clair (Season 10), Derrick
Barry (Season 8), India Ferrah (Season 3), Jujubee (Season 2, All
Stars 1), Mariah Paris Balenciaga (Season 3), Mayhem Miller (Season
10), Miz Cracker (Season 10), Ongina (Season 1) and Shea Couleé
(Season 9).
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
season 5 premieres June 6 on VH1.