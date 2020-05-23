The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied Idaho's request to block gender reassignment surgery for a transgender inmate.

The state turned to the high court after lower courts affirmed the inmate's right to obtain the surgery under the U.S. Constitution.

The request was submitted to U.S. Associate Justice Elena Kagan, who referred it to the entire court.

“Justice [Clarence] Thomas and Justice [Samuel] Alito would grant the application,” the one-page order states.

Last year, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the Idaho Department of Corrections to provide gender reassignment surgery to Adree Edmo. The court said that denying the procedure when it is medically necessary violates the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

“We hold that where, as here, the record shows that the medically necessary treatment for a prisoner’s gender dysphoria is gender confirmation surgery, and responsible prison officials deny such treatment with full awareness of the prisoner’s suffering, those officials violate the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment,” the ruling states.

Edmo, a Native American transgender woman in custody since 2012, previously testified that in 2015 she attempted to castrate herself using a disposable razor blade. She removed one testicle during a second attempt in 2016. The testicle was repaired at a nearby hospital.

Edmo is represented by the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR).

“The Court’s denial of the stay clears the way for Adree Edmo to get medically necessary surgery that she has needed for years,” Amy Whelan, senior staff attorney at NCLR, said in a statement. “The lower courts found, based on extensive evidence and proof, that the Idaho Department of Corrections and Corizon Health are violating Ms. Edmo’s constitutional rights by withholding this critical medical care. Today’s decision means that the State can no longer delay in providing care that is essential to Ms. Edmo’s health, safety, and well-being.”