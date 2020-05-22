Speaking on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Thursday, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican, criticized Chinese censors for editing out that “Freddie Mercury was gay” in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Cruz has introduced legislation that would restrict assistance from the federal government for movie studios that edit their movies to get past China's censors.

Cruz noted that in Bohemian Rhapsody the censors “edited out references to the fact that Freddie Mercury was gay,” referring to the Queen frontman who died from complications related to AIDS in 1991 at age 45.

Cruz also railed against edits in other Hollywood movie titles, including Doctor Strange, Skyfall, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Appearing on Fox News earlier this month to discuss his bill, Cruz said that Hollywood producers were “kowtowing” to the Chinese government.

“It really is tragic that Hollywood has been willing to, over and over again, to kowtow to Chinese communists and let the Chinese government censor American movies,” Cruz said.

“How do you tell the story of Bohemian Rhapsody and not say that Freddie was gay?” host Maria Bartiromo asked.

“You don’t,” Cruz answered. “But Hollywood was more than happy to edit the scene out. They did it because the Chinese government didn’t want to acknowledge that Freddy Mercury was homosexual. Look, that’s a huge part of the story!”

“The problem is Hollywood is more interested in making millions of dollars from the Chinese market than they are in free speech, than they are in artistic integrity,” he added.

It should be noted that Cruz is vocally opposed to LGBT rights, in particular same-sex marriage, and that his father, Rafael Cruz, a preacher, is homophobic.

