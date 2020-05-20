HBO will next month broadcast director David France's chilling documentary Welcome to Chechnya.

The film, which looks at the Russian republic's campaign to drive sexual minorities underground, premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah to rave reviews.

France is known for the AIDS documentary How to Survive a Plague and The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, which looks at the life of transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson, who was known as “the Rosa Parks of the LGBT movement.”

(Related: Documentary on transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson premieres on Netflix.)

In Welcome to Chechnya, France moves from documenting the past to the present, specifically the brutal atrocities against gay and transgender people in the repressive Russian republic of Chechnya.

France's film documents how LGBT people are fleeing Chechnya with the help of a group of brave activists.

In a statement, France said that he was “thrilled” to partner with HBO to “help shed light on this ongoing humanitarian crisis.”

“Welcome to Chechnya needed a distributor that is fearless and believes in the power of social justice filmmaking,” France said.

Welcome to Chechnya premieres on HBO June 30.