The Hungarian Parliament on Tuesday
approved a bill that seeks to prohibit transgender and intersex
people from legally changing their gender.
According to the AP, lawmakers approved
the measure with a 133-57 vote. The bill would recognize “sex
assigned at birth” in the civil registry, making legal gender
recognition impossible, said ILGA-Europe, an LGBT rights group.
LGBT activist groups criticized passage
of the bill.
“[The bill] is contradictory to
international and national human rights standards and violates the
right to self determination,” Transvanilla Transgender Association
said in a statement.
Masen Davis, interim executive director
of Transgender Europe, said that his group was “dismayed” by the
news.
“We are dismayed by this decision to
roll back established rights,” Davis said. “Trans and intersex
Hungarians, as all people in Hungary, should have their human rights
equally protected and without discrimination.”
The bill was widely supported by
members of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's
Fidesz party.