Out actress Ruby Rose on Tuesday quit The CW's Batwoman after one season.

Producers will recast the title role, Deadline reported.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose said in a statement “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

Batwoman is the first television series to feature a lesbian superhero lead character.

According to Deadline, the “two sides mutually decided to part ways after recently reflecting on the first season and its challenges.”

“It was not a good fit, and the studio and the star opted to part ways,” the outlet added.

In a joint statement, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television said that they were “firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we – along with the show's talented creative team – look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”