Out actress Ruby Rose on Tuesday quit
The CW's Batwoman after one season.
Producers will recast the title role,
Deadline reported.
“I have made the very difficult
decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose said
in a statement “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have
the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the
show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”
Batwoman is the first television
series to feature a lesbian superhero lead character.
According to Deadline, the “two
sides mutually decided to part ways after recently reflecting on the
first season and its challenges.”
“It was not a good fit, and the
studio and the star opted to part ways,” the outlet added.
In a joint statement, Berlanti
Productions and Warner Bros. Television said that they were “firmly
committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future,
and we – along with the show's talented creative team – look
forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new
lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming
months.”