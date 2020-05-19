Out actor Charlie Carver has received the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network's (GLSEN) Gamechanger Award.

GLSEN works to create a safe space in schools for children who are or may be perceived to be gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender.

The 31-year-old Carver is best known for playing Porter Scavo on the ABC drama Desperate Housewives and Ethan on MTV's supernatural series Teen Wolf.

Carver plays Cowboy in producer Ryan Murphy's upcoming film adaptation of Mart Crowley's play The Boys in the Band. Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Robin de Jesus, Tuc Watkins, Brian Hutchison and Michael Benjamin Washington round out the cast. A 50th anniversary Broadway revival of the play staged in 2018 used the same cast, all of whom are openly gay.

The cast reunited virtually to present Carver the award.

In his acceptance speech, Carver said that part of the reason he came out gay in 2016 was to help LGBT youth.

“I always knew that I wanted to do something with life that might help young people and their relationship to shame,” Carver said.

“It was my hope that by writing this post and sharing why I'd arrived at the decision to come out professionally that some young person out there could feel the change I felt was coming and had been coming and would be coming. The change we all hope for and work for and wait for in our lives as LGBTQ folks.”

Carver added that while he grew up in an accepting family, he felt shame about his sexuality.

“LGBTQ kids really suffer from the shaming they interject on the Internet, often at school, and sadly sometimes at home,” he said.