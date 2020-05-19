HBO Max is adapting the young adult
novel Camp into a feature film.
According to Deadline, Dan Jinks
(American Beauty, Milk) will produce the film, while Kit
Williamson will write the script.
Williamson is the creator, director,
and star of the Emmy-nominated series EastSiders, a dark
comedy about a gay couple's troubled relationship. The series' four
seasons can be streamed on Netflix.
In the novel, gay teen Randy Kapplehoff
trades in his flamboyant lifestyle in an effort to win the heart of
Hudson Aaronson-Lim, who's only into straight-acting guys. While at
Camp Outland, Randy reinvents himself as a masculine jock to win over
Hudson.
“But as he and Hudson grow closer,
Randy has to ask himself how much he is willing to change for love,”
Deadline
wrote. “And is it really love anyway, if Hudson doesn't know
who he truly is?”
Camp,
by author Lev Rosen, is set to be published next week in the
United States and the UK.
Jinks said that he loved the story
because it was “a gay teenage love story that has nothing to do
with coming out.”