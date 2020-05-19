HBO Max is adapting the young adult novel Camp into a feature film.

According to Deadline, Dan Jinks (American Beauty, Milk) will produce the film, while Kit Williamson will write the script.

Williamson is the creator, director, and star of the Emmy-nominated series EastSiders, a dark comedy about a gay couple's troubled relationship. The series' four seasons can be streamed on Netflix.

In the novel, gay teen Randy Kapplehoff trades in his flamboyant lifestyle in an effort to win the heart of Hudson Aaronson-Lim, who's only into straight-acting guys. While at Camp Outland, Randy reinvents himself as a masculine jock to win over Hudson.

“But as he and Hudson grow closer, Randy has to ask himself how much he is willing to change for love,” Deadline wrote. “And is it really love anyway, if Hudson doesn't know who he truly is?”

Camp, by author Lev Rosen, is set to be published next week in the United States and the UK.

Jinks said that he loved the story because it was “a gay teenage love story that has nothing to do with coming out.”