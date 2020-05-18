In an interview with The Guardian,
out actor Tituss Burgess says he apologizes to fans expecting him to
be as campy as his Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt character.
In the Netflix comedy, Burgess plays
Titus Andromedon, a larger-than-life gay man who craves constant
attention and belts out zingers by the dozen.
After four seasons, Unbreakable
Kimmy Schmidt returned last week with a new interactive special,
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend.
“I’m probably the most boring of
the rainbow of gay men, if you will,” Burgess
said. “When I meet someone who is expecting Titus Andromedon I
apologize and oblige them with a photo if they ask for it, but it’s
not been the easiest thing to navigate. I like to try and remind
people that there’s a public persona and that there’s a private
persona.”
Burgess is also the host of Dishmantled
on the just-released streaming platform Quibi. (Variety called
the show “deeply stupid” but cheered Burgess as charming.)
(Related: Quibi
launches with Megan Repinoe, Lean Waithe, Tituss Burgess, Sasha
Velour.)
Burgess added that he would return to
play Titus Andromedon again if asked.
“If Tina [Fey] and Robert [Carlock,
the show's co-creators] think there is cause or reason for these two
characters and the gang to emerge again, then I'm likely to be on
board with it. Doesn't matter what it is, I'll be there.”