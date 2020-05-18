In an interview with The Guardian, out actor Tituss Burgess says he apologizes to fans expecting him to be as campy as his Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt character.

In the Netflix comedy, Burgess plays Titus Andromedon, a larger-than-life gay man who craves constant attention and belts out zingers by the dozen.

After four seasons, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt returned last week with a new interactive special, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend.

“I’m probably the most boring of the rainbow of gay men, if you will,” Burgess said. “When I meet someone who is expecting Titus Andromedon I apologize and oblige them with a photo if they ask for it, but it’s not been the easiest thing to navigate. I like to try and remind people that there’s a public persona and that there’s a private persona.”

Burgess is also the host of Dishmantled on the just-released streaming platform Quibi. (Variety called the show “deeply stupid” but cheered Burgess as charming.)

(Related: Quibi launches with Megan Repinoe, Lean Waithe, Tituss Burgess, Sasha Velour.)

Burgess added that he would return to play Titus Andromedon again if asked.

“If Tina [Fey] and Robert [Carlock, the show's co-creators] think there is cause or reason for these two characters and the gang to emerge again, then I'm likely to be on board with it. Doesn't matter what it is, I'll be there.”