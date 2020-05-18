Telemundo Puerto Rico on Sunday aired a virtual vigil to remember the lives lost to homophobia and transphobia in Puerto Rico.

Titled Love Will Always Win, the special coincided with the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia and featured out singer Ricky Martin.

The vigil was organized by the Broad Committee for the Search for Equality (CABE in Spanish).

Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, said in a blog post that Puerto Rico has experienced an “epidemic of violence against the LGBTQ community” over the past 15 months.

“Neulisa. Yampi. Serena. Layla. Penélope. These are the names of a few of the precious lives we have lost, this year alone, to hatred and bigotry, exclusion and violence,” David said. “And while we will hold their names in our hearts and memories, we have a duty to bring an end to the hate that fuels the horrific violence that took them away from us. We must be united in our fight for equality, our fight for justice, and our fight for every member of the LGBTQ community to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Martin, who appeared from his home and spoke in Spanish, called for a change in leadership in Puerto Rico.

“The dehumanization and hatred that persists towards gays, lesbians, bisexuals, and transgender people, has led to crimes and violent and highly degrading acts being committed against our own,” Martin said.

“Human rights defenders within the larger LGBTQ family are not going to stop until there is not one more hate crime in our land. In the fight I am and will be present, because my dream is equality. ...We are going to infect our island with love and do everything necessary to remove these leaders, to be able to bring leaders for the entire island, for all Puerto Ricans,” he concluded.