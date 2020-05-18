Out actor-singer Ben Platt is dating
actor Noah Galvin.
Galvin is best known for playing Kenny
O'Neal in the ABC comedy The Real O'Neals. He followed Platt
in playing the titular role in the Broadway musical Dear Evan
Hansen.
“Ben and I are dating,” Galvin, 26,
confirmed during a recent episode of the Little Known Facts
podcast.
“It's still relatively new,” he
added.
Galvin said that he and Platt bonded as
friends through the musical and that eventually led to their
relationship.
He added that they are currently
quarantined together.
Platt, also 26, is the star of
Netflix's The Politician. Last year, he released his first
studio album, Sing to Me Instead.
On Wednesday, Netflix will release Ben
Platt Live from Radio Music Hall. The concert film features
Platt performing at the final stop of his tour for his debut album.