Out actor-singer Ben Platt is dating actor Noah Galvin.

Galvin is best known for playing Kenny O'Neal in the ABC comedy The Real O'Neals. He followed Platt in playing the titular role in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen.

“Ben and I are dating,” Galvin, 26, confirmed during a recent episode of the Little Known Facts podcast.

“It's still relatively new,” he added.

Galvin said that he and Platt bonded as friends through the musical and that eventually led to their relationship.

He added that they are currently quarantined together.

Platt, also 26, is the star of Netflix's The Politician. Last year, he released his first studio album, Sing to Me Instead.

On Wednesday, Netflix will release Ben Platt Live from Radio Music Hall. The concert film features Platt performing at the final stop of his tour for his debut album.