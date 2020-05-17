In an interview with The Sydney
Morning Herald, out singer-songwriter Adam Lambert said that he's
looking for a long-term relationship.
The 38-year-old Lambert split from Jaci
Costa Polo in November after dating six months.
He told the outlet that he wants a
long-term relationship.
“That's what I want in the long run,
once the circumstances can support it,” Lambert said. “Deep down
I am a romantic, but I am so busy traveling with work that it's hard
to make permanent connections.”
Lambert said that he treats found love
connections with “the utmost respect, but a lot of them are
temporary.” “That's just my life. I like to stay in touch to see
if we can build a friendship and maybe see each other again,” he
added.
(Related: Adam
Lambert calls Velvet
his most “queer” album.)
When asked how he's anti-traditional,
Lambert said that he “doesn't know” about marriage and kids.
“I don't know about marriage and kids
– I don't think you have to get married to prove your commitment to
somebody. Right now I don't have enough time for kids. If I had a
child, I would want to have one with a partner and want to be as
selfless as possible,” he said.