The U.S. Navy has issued the first-ever waiver under President Donald Trump's ban on transgender service members to a sailor.

According to CNN, the sailor, whose name has not been released, sued to remain in the Navy.

GLBTQ Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) and the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) filed the lawsuit in federal court in March on behalf of the sailor.

The anonymous Navy officer faced discharge because she's transgender. She had served two extended tours of duty over nine years.

“The ban has been in place for over a year and this is the first waiver to be granted,” Jennifer Levi, transgender rights project director for GLAD, said.”While we are relieved that our client, a highly qualified Naval officer, will be able to continue her service, there are other equally qualified transgender service members who have sought waivers and are still in limbo, despite being perfectly fit to serve.”

Peter Perkowski, legal and policy director at the Modern Military Association of America (MMAA), which advocates on behalf of LGBT troops and veterans, warned that the waiver could be used by the Trump administration to “falsely” claim that “the ban isn't a ban.”

“The Navy’s decision to approve a waiver to the Trump-Pence transgender military ban is an important victory for this Sailor, even if we suspect the administration may be nefariously planning to misuse it to undermine our lawsuit challenging the ban,” Perkowski said in a statement. “We will be watching closely to see if others are approved and how the Trump-Pence administration may attempt to weaponize the decision by falsely claiming the ban isn’t a ban. MMAA is committed to ensuring the unconscionable Trump-Pence transgender military ban is overturned and any qualified transgender patriot is free to serve openly and authentically.”

“Over the past year, we’ve continued to hear from qualified transgender patriots who want to serve their country but can’t because of the Trump-Pence transgender military ban,” continued Perkowski. “As our nation faces unprecedented challenges, the last thing our military should be doing is rejecting qualified individuals who want to serve simply because of their gender identity.”

In a series of tweets in July 2017, Trump declared that the military will no longer “accept or allow” transgender troops to serve “in any capacity,” reversing Obama-era policy on transgender individuals serving openly in the military. After several setbacks in lower courts, the administration modified its policy to allow transgender troops to serve provided they do so as the sex they were assigned at birth.

Troops who came out while the old policy was in place were grandfathered in. Trump's policy allows senior defense officials to grant waivers to transgender individuals who wish to remain or enlist in the armed forces.

The Supreme Court allowed the administration to begin implementation of the policy even as four challenges to the ban are pending in federal courts.