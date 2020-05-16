Streaming giant Netflix on Thursday announced the premiere date of its upcoming fifth season of Queer Eye.

The Fab Five – Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Tan France (fashion), Bobby Berk (interior design), and Karamo Brown (culture) – will return on June 5.

Season five of the reality makeover show takes place in Philadelphia with 10 new heroes.

“This Gayflower couldn't hit land soon enough!” Netflix said in a tweet featuring the Fab Five in revolutionary garb crossing the Delaware River. “Who's ready for the season of brotherly love?!?! Grab your oars and an absorbent box of tissues because Queer Eye Season 5 is arriving in Philly, June 5th!”

The show's first two seasons were filmed in Georgia, while season 3 and 4 detoured to Kansas City. Production in Austin, Texas on the show's sixth season is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Queer Eye, a reboot of Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, debuted to critical praise in 2018.