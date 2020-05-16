Streaming giant Netflix on Thursday
announced the premiere date of its upcoming fifth season of Queer
Eye.
The Fab Five – Antoni Porowski (food
and wine), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Tan France (fashion), Bobby
Berk (interior design), and Karamo Brown (culture) – will return on
June 5.
Season five of the reality makeover
show takes place in Philadelphia with 10 new heroes.
“This Gayflower couldn't hit land
soon enough!” Netflix said in a tweet featuring the Fab Five in
revolutionary garb crossing the Delaware River. “Who's ready for
the season of brotherly love?!?! Grab your oars and an absorbent box
of tissues because Queer Eye Season 5 is arriving in Philly,
June 5th!”
The show's first two seasons were
filmed in Georgia, while season 3 and 4 detoured to Kansas City.
Production in Austin, Texas on the show's sixth season is currently
on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Queer Eye, a reboot of Bravo's
Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, debuted to critical praise in
2018.