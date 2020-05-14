According to a new Pew Research Center
survey, nearly half of Americans born after 1996, Generation Z, and
Millennials believe same-sex marriage is good for society.
Pollsters
found that only 15 percent of Gen Zers and Millennials believe
marriage equality is bad for society, with 84 percent saying that it
is either a good thing or doesn't make a difference.
By comparison, only one-third of Gen
Xers and 27 percent of Boomers say gay and lesbian couples getting
hitched is a good thing. Members of the Silent Generation have become
the outliers, with only 18 percent saying same-sex marriage is a good
thing and 43 percent saying it's a bad thing.
Gen Zers are also more likely than
those in older generations to support gender-neutral pronouns. Nearly
six-in-ten Gen Zers (59%) say forms should include gender options
other than “man” and “woman.” Fifty percent of Millenials
agree. Support drops to 40 percent among Gen Xers, 37 percent among
Boomers, and 32 percent among Silents.
Majorities of Gen Zers and Millennials
expressed comfort in using gender-neutral pronouns.
Researchers also found that
seventy-seven percent of Gen Z voters disapprove of President Donald
Trump. Twenty-four million Gen Zers will be eligible to vote in
November.