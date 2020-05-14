In an interview with UK LGBT glossy
Attitude, Dan Levy reflected on the final season of Schitt's
Creek and that giant billboard of his character kissing his
boyfriend.
The show ended its six-season run in
April.
In the show, Levy's character, David
Rose, is pansexual and in a relationship with Patrick (played by Noah
Reid). David and his family are forced to live in a rundown motel in
small-town Schitt's Creek after the family is left penniless.
Levy, who is gay, was asked why it was
important for him to “represent the LGBTQ community in such a big
way on the show?”
“I mean it was important in the sense
that I had a platform to tell stories that would reflect my
experiences and real experiences of my friends,” Levy
said. “It felt in a way kind of irresponsible not to seize that
opportunity and tell stories that meant something, and stories that I
haven't really seen that much on television. So, in that capacity it
was really important. I was really proud of the work that we did, and
I really loved the stories that we're able to tell.”
To promote the final season, a
three-story billboard was erected in Los Angeles that featured David
and Patrick sharing a kiss. Gay couples flocked to the billboard to
take photos of themselves kissing.
“For me [the billboard] was really
important, because I think it spoke volumes about the show, but also
I don't get to see that very often on billboards – two men
kissing,” Levy said. “Knowing that I had the support of the
network, and knowing that I had the ability to potentially push that
forward it felt like something I had to do.”
“What I didn't expect was that
members of the community, couples would find their way to that
billboard and take photos of each other, kissing in front of it. It
became this really beautiful place where people would go and
celebrate queer love. It was a lovely way to celebrate our last
season,” he added.
While Netflix has started airing the
final season in the UK, the streaming giant isn't expected to begin
airing the final season in the United States until the fall.