In an interview with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, Dan Levy reflected on the final season of Schitt's Creek and that giant billboard of his character kissing his boyfriend.

The show ended its six-season run in April.

In the show, Levy's character, David Rose, is pansexual and in a relationship with Patrick (played by Noah Reid). David and his family are forced to live in a rundown motel in small-town Schitt's Creek after the family is left penniless.

Levy, who is gay, was asked why it was important for him to “represent the LGBTQ community in such a big way on the show?”

“I mean it was important in the sense that I had a platform to tell stories that would reflect my experiences and real experiences of my friends,” Levy said. “It felt in a way kind of irresponsible not to seize that opportunity and tell stories that meant something, and stories that I haven't really seen that much on television. So, in that capacity it was really important. I was really proud of the work that we did, and I really loved the stories that we're able to tell.”

To promote the final season, a three-story billboard was erected in Los Angeles that featured David and Patrick sharing a kiss. Gay couples flocked to the billboard to take photos of themselves kissing.

“For me [the billboard] was really important, because I think it spoke volumes about the show, but also I don't get to see that very often on billboards – two men kissing,” Levy said. “Knowing that I had the support of the network, and knowing that I had the ability to potentially push that forward it felt like something I had to do.”

“What I didn't expect was that members of the community, couples would find their way to that billboard and take photos of each other, kissing in front of it. It became this really beautiful place where people would go and celebrate queer love. It was a lovely way to celebrate our last season,” he added.

While Netflix has started airing the final season in the UK, the streaming giant isn't expected to begin airing the final season in the United States until the fall.