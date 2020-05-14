Out singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge said in a tweet Wednesday that she was heartbroken over the death of her son.

Beckett Cypher was 21. Etheridge, 58, said that his death was related to opioid addiction.

“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” Etheridge tweeted. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends.”

“My heart is broken,” she wrote. “I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences, and I feel their love and sincere grief. We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now. I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me.”

Etheridge had two children with former partner Julie Cypher, Beckett and Bailey Jean. Cypher became pregnant using sperm donated by musician David Crosby. Etheridge and Cypher separated in 2000 but continued to co-parent. Etheridge also has two children with Tammy Lynn Michaels. Etheridge and Michaels parted in 2010. Etheridge married Linda Wallem in 2014.

Etheridge, who is known for such hits as “Come to my Window” and “I'm the Only One,” has suspended the virtual concerts she started in response to the coronavirus crisis.