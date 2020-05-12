Aimee Stephens, the transgender worker at the center of a Supreme Court discrimination case, has died at age 59.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced her death on Tuesday.

Stephens died at her home outside Detroit from complications related to kidney failure. Her wife, Donna Stephens, was by her side, the ACLU said.

Stephens was fired from a funeral home after she announced to her employer that she was transitioning. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) sued R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes in Michigan over its firing of Stephens. The case was the first at the appellate level to conclude that sex discrimination under Title VII covers bias against transgender employees.

The case was consolidated before the Supreme Court with cases involving gay workers who allege similar workplace discrimination. A decision is expected before June.

In remembering Stephens, Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, described her as a “trailblazer.”

“Aimee Stephens will be remembered as a trailblazer,” David said. “All of us in the LGBTQ community owe her immense gratitude for her bravery in standing up for the right of LGBTQ people to live as ourselves at work and in every aspect of our lives. After being fired by her employer when she told them she was transgender, she was determined to fight back and took her case all the way to the Supreme Court, where it is pending. Aimee will always be a hero to transgender and non-binary people and to the entire LGBTQ community. We share our deepest condolences with all of her friends and family, and especially her wife, Donna Stephens.”