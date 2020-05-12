In an interview with The New York
Times, Christian conservative Franklin Graham claimed that a
majority of New York City residents oppose same-sex marriage.
Graham was responding to criticism his
non-profit Samaritan's Purse received for forcing workers and
volunteers at a makeshift field hospital set up in New York City's
Central Park to sign a statement of faith which denies the existence
of transgender people, rejects same-sex marriage, and states that the
“unrighteous” will go to hell. The field hospital, now being
dismantled, treated victims of the coronavirus pandemic as New York
City hospitals reached capacity.
Graham dismissed as “ludicrous”
comments made by New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who is
gay. Johnson said that the organization's “continued presence here
is an affront to our values of inclusion.”
“New York is – how many million
people live here?” Graham
said. “There’s not one set of values that represents 9
million people. I think that’s just ludicrous to me even make a
statement like that.”
Graham went on to say that the majority
of New York City residents oppose same-sex marriage.
“The vast majority of the people in
the city believe that marriage is between a man and a woman, but the
majority would also say that if two men want to live together, that’s
their business, or two women want to live together, that’s their
business,” he said.
Polling
conducted in 2017 found that an overwhelming majority (69%) of
New Yorkers support marriage equality. New York is among a handful of
states that legalized marriage for gay and lesbian couples through
legislation. It became the sixth state with marriage equality in
2011.
Graham is vocally opposed to LGBT
rights. Last year, he criticized
former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg for being gay, saying
that he should repent. He has said that bathroom
bills are needed to protect children and women from people who
identify as transgender. And he has praised
Russian President Vladimir Putin for signing a law that prohibits
“gay propaganda,” saying that it protects children from being
exploited by the “gay and lesbian agenda.”
