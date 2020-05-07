The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT advocate, has endorsed former Vice President
Joe Biden for president.
The announcement came on the eighth
anniversary of Biden's endorsement of same-sex marriage on national
television.
“Vice President Joe Biden is the
leader our community and our country need at this moment,” HRC
President Alphonso David said in a statement. “His dedication to
advancing LGBTQ equality, even when it was unpopular to do so, has
pushed our country and our movement forward.”
“This November, the stakes could not
be higher. Far too many LGBTQ people, and particularly those who are
most vulnerable, face discrimination, intimidation, and violence
simply because of who they are and who they love. But rather than
have our backs, Donald Trump and Mike Pence have spent the last three
and a half years rolling back and rescinding protections for LGBTQ
people.”
“Joe Biden will be a president who
stands up for all of us. HRC and our more than three million members
and supporters will work day and night to ensure he is the next
President of the United States,” he added.
Biden, who has previously spoken at HRC
events, welcomed the endorsement in a statement.
“I’ve seen firsthand the Human
Rights Campaign’s incredible capacity to win impossible battles and
soften impenetrable hearts,” Biden said. “It’s inspiring and I
am grateful to have that force by my side as we take on and win the
battle for the soul of this nation.”
During a Sunday, May 6, 2012 appearance
on NBC's Meet the Press, Biden told host David Gregory that he
is “absolutely comfortable with the fact that men marrying men,
women marrying women.”
Within days, then-President Barack
Obama joined Biden in backing marriage for gay and lesbian couples.
Speaking with the Washington Blade,
HRC President Alphonso David discussed the group's reasons for
endorsing Biden on the anniversary.
“We thought it would be most
appropriate – both from a symbolic perspective, but also
substantively – to make the endorsement and we made the decision
that May 6 was the right date,” David
said. “It reminds us where we were several years ago, when
same-sex couples could not marry in so many states in the country.
And Joe Biden stood up, and was very vocal about his support of LGBTQ
equality and that really changed the public discourse.”
HRC called Biden's LGBT platform “the
most comprehensive LGBTQ equality plan by a presumptive presidential
nominee is our nation's history.”
Biden's plan includes a promise to sign
an LGBT protections law known as the Equality Act and working to end
HIV/AIDS by 2025.