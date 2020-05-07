Supermodel Cara Delevingne and actress Ashley Benson have split.

According to PEOPLE, the couple ended their nearly two-year relationship in April.

“Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before but it's over now,” a source told the outlet. “Their relationship just ran its course.”

Representatives have not commented.

After multiple sightings of the women together, Delevingne confirmed during LGBT Pride month last year that she and Benson were an item.

“I don't know because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know,” she told E! News about sharing a video on Instagram of the couple sharing a kiss. “It's been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

In an interview with Elle UK, Delevingne discussed her relationship with her former girlfriend.

“I'm just better when I'm in love,” she said. “That doesn’t have to mean with someone. It can also mean with myself. It just feels incredible when you’re not alone, when you’re facing the world with someone else.”