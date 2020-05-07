In a recent interview, actor Brian J.
Smith talked about his coming out last fall on the cover of UK LGBT
glossy Attitude.
The 38-year-old Smith is best known for
playing Will Gorski on Netflix's Sense8.
(Related: Sense8
star Brian J. Smith says receiving his parents support made him OK
with being gay.)
Smith spoke from Berlin with drag queen
Pixie Aventura on her Logo Live Mondays Are a Drag show on
Instagram.
“We became a really close family
unit,” he said of working on Sense8. “It was the most
special experience I ever had.”
Smith was filming The Matrix 4
in Germany when the coronavirus pandemic hit. He said that he was
offered a flight back to New York City but decided to stay in Berlin.
“We had maybe two weeks of fight
rehearsals, and then the shit hit the fan,” Smith said, adding that
the studio “technically fired everyone.”
On his coming out, Smith said that he
saw the Attitude story as a perfect vehicle to discuss his
sexuality.
“It wasn’t that I was hiding, and
it wasn’t that I was ashamed of being gay,” Smith said. “It
wasn’t that I was worried that it would have an impact on my
career. … I was never that kind of actor that had that kind of
career, that was wrapped around people being interested in my
personal life. … And I kind of had a ’come to Jesus’ moment
where [Attitude] called and were like, ’Do you want to do
this cover piece?’ I was like, ’Okay.’ This was the perfect way
to do it.”
“I’m really glad I did,” he
added.