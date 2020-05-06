CNN anchor Anderson Cooper has said that his ex-boyfriend will co-parent his son.

Cooper last week announced the birth of his first child, Wyatt Morgan Anderson, via surrogate.

(Related: CNN's Anderson Cooper announces birth of son Wyatt.)

The 52-year-old Cooper came out gay in 2012 after dodging questions about his sexuality for years.

In 2018, Cooper revealed he and longtime boyfriend Benjamin Maisani had split.

Appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Cooper said that Maisani, a nightclub owner, is his “family.”

“My former partner Benjamin, who's going to be a co-parent to Wyatt, even though we're not together anymore, but, you know, he's my family, and I want him to be Wyatt's family as well,” Cooper told host Stephen Colbert.

Maisani, Cooper added, was in the delivery room when Wyatt was born.

Cooper gushed about his son, saying that he couldn't believe he was here.