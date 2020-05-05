Former pope Benedict XVI has associated
same-sex marriage with the Antichrist in a new biography published in
Germany.
In the authorized biography, titled
Benedict XVI – A Life, the former pope, who resigned in 2013
but remains at the Vatican, also attacked humanist ideologies as a
threat to the church.
“The real threat to the church … is
in the global dictatorship of purportedly humanist ideologies,”
Benedict, 93, wrote, according to The
Guardian.
As pope, Benedict faced criticism over
his attitude toward social issues, including calling on western
nations to oppose marriage equality, which he described as “harmful”
to society. In the new biography, he offers new attacks.
“A century ago, anyone would have
thought it absurd to talk about homosexual marriage,” he wrote.
“Today those who oppose it are excommunicated from society.” He
added that it was natural for people to fear the spiritual power of
the Antichrist.